Houston Texans Legend JJ Watt Set to Begin New Career
J.J. Watt will call games alongside Ian Eagle on CBS's No.2 broadcast team. Watt has spent the last two seasons in the study for The NFL Today pregame, halftime, and postgame shows.
Watt's two years of experience on The NFL Today show should make the transition to the broadcast booth seamless.
In a CBS Sports press release, Watt stated, There is nothing better than the energy and excitement of being in the stadium on game day in the NFL. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to return to that atmosphere each week, working with one of the best in Ian. While I certainly miss delivering hits on the field, it will be nice to leave the stadium without taking any, unless Ian decides to try something crazy.”
The Houston Texans selected Watt with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft. Watt went on to win three Defensive Player of the Year awards during his career and had 114.5 sacks.
His No.99 jersey is retired by Houston, and he is one of three members in the Texans' Ring of Honor, along with wide receiver Andre Johnson and founding owner Bob McNair. Watt will undoubtedly be a Hall of Famer when he becomes eligible in 2028.
Watt was one of the best defensive players in NFL history, and fans will now listen to him on the call for CBS games as the color analyst next to Ian Eagle.
