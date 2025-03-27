Texans Daily

Houston Texans Legend JJ Watt Set to Begin New Career

Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt will call NFL games for CBS in the upcoming season

Ben Cooper

Oct 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Former Houston Texans JJ Watt speaks to the fans during his Ring Of Honor Ceremony at halftime during the game between the Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Oct 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Former Houston Texans JJ Watt speaks to the fans during his Ring Of Honor Ceremony at halftime during the game between the Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
J.J. Watt will call games alongside Ian Eagle on CBS's No.2 broadcast team. Watt has spent the last two seasons in the study for The NFL Today pregame, halftime, and postgame shows.

Watt's two years of experience on The NFL Today show should make the transition to the broadcast booth seamless.

In a CBS Sports press release, Watt stated, There is nothing better than the energy and excitement of being in the stadium on game day in the NFL. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to return to that atmosphere each week, working with one of the best in Ian. While I certainly miss delivering hits on the field, it will be nice to leave the stadium without taking any, unless Ian decides to try something crazy.”

Houston Texans player JJ Watt addresses the media
Feb 17, 2019; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; Houston Texans player JJ Watt addresses the media on his role as Grand Marshall of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans selected Watt with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft. Watt went on to win three Defensive Player of the Year awards during his career and had 114.5 sacks.

His No.99 jersey is retired by Houston, and he is one of three members in the Texans' Ring of Honor, along with wide receiver Andre Johnson and founding owner Bob McNair. Watt will undoubtedly be a Hall of Famer when he becomes eligible in 2028.

Watt was one of the best defensive players in NFL history, and fans will now listen to him on the call for CBS games as the color analyst next to Ian Eagle.

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

