Houston Texans Linked as Possible Sleeper Suitor for Star WR
The Houston Texans need to find a way to add more talent during the upcoming NFL offseason. After coming up short again in the playoffs, there are clearly more needs for the team to focus on.
One of those needs comes on the offensive side of the football.
Due to the injury suffered by wide receiver Tank Dell, the Texans could be in some trouble at the position. Stefon Diggs is a free agency and there is no telling when Dell could return to the field.
Bringing Diggs back could be the move that Houston decides to make. But, could they consider getting aggressive and pursuing a young star in free agency?
How about an aggressive move for Tee Higgins? That could be something that the Texans get creative with and try to do.
Bryce Martino of Toro Times mentioned Higgins to Houston in his look at bold predictions for the Texans' offseason. Is the move likely? Absolutely not, but it can be written off either.
Higgins would be exactly the kind of weapon that young star quarterback C.J. Stroud needs. He has top-tier No. 1 potential and still has the youth to be Houston's top target for years to come.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Cincinnati Bengals, Higgins ended up playing in 12 games. He racked up 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. Putting up those numbers despite missing five games is an extremely impressive feat, especially with Ja'Marr Chase also on the team.
Being able to join forces with Stroud would have to be of interest to Higgins. Stroud is a legitimate star, even though he had a down second season. Higgins would be his number one weapon, which would help the star wideout take the next step in his career.
That being said, there are a lot of teams around the league, including the Bengals, who want to land Higgins.
Due to the cap situation that the Texans find themselves in, making a move for Higgins could be difficult. However, the front office could make some moves to open up cash.
It's incredibly unlikely that Martino's bold prediction will come true, but Houston could be a sleeper team to montior in the Higgins market.
