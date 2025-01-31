More Details Revealed on Future of Houston Texans Star Stefon Diggs
Just a couple of short years ago, Stefon Diggs was viewed as one of the best playmaking wide receivers in football. Now, following the 2024 NFL season with the Houston Texans, Diggs will hit the free agency market coming off of a torn ACL.
Diggs is expected to be a popular name in free agency. With quite a few teams around the league needing wide receiver help, he could end up being highly sought after.
First and foremost, the Texans are going to have to decide what to do with him.
Do they re-sign him and hope that he can get back to being a top-tier No. 1 wide receiver for C.J. Stroud? There are concerns about coming off of an ACL tear and being 31 years old.
More than likely, Diggs will get back to being a productive weapon, but there is no guarantee.
Secondly, how much money could Diggs end up getting on the open market? When it comes to that question, more details have been revealed.
Spotrac took a look at the projected market value for Diggs. They have projected him at one-year and just under $13.5 million. If a team offers him a multi-year deal, obviously that value will change some.
Throughout the 2024 season in Houston, Diggs played in just eight games before going down with an injury. He caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.
It seems likely that the Texans would have interest in bringing him back. A healthy Diggs could be exactly what Stroud needs to bounce back strong from a bit of a down second season.
That being said, plenty of teams across the league could consider throwing money at Diggs. If he's at 100 percent, he's still more than capable of being a borderline No. 1 wideout.
At the price tag of one year and $13.5 million, Houston should try to re-sign him. The Texans don't have a lot of projected cap space, but they could move some things around to bring him back and make another addition or two.
The upcoming offseason is going to be very interesting for Houston. Hopefully, they can make the necessary moves to take the next step in their development and come back as a legitimate Super Bowl threat in the AFC.
