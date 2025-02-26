Texans Linked to High-Risk, High-Reward Prospect in NFL Draft
The Houston Texans will have a major opportunity ahead of them this offseason to make some much-aspired improvements during this year's NFL Draft, and it all starts with their selection at 25th overall.
The Texans are far from getting a chance to land one of this year's blue-chip contributors in the early selections, but with their placement a bit further down the board, Houston still has a shot at an overlooked impact player that other teams have passed on in the picks before.
One of those players to keep on the radar could be Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons, who landed with Houston in The Athletic's latest NFL mock –– a strong lineman prospect who presents some risk amid a season-ending injury but could still be a complementary fit for the Texans.
"Simmons is coming off a season-ending knee injury suffered in October and will be one of the more fascinating prospects at the combine," Grace Raynor of The Athletic wrote. "When healthy, he was one of the most impactful offensive linemen in the nation. C.J. Stroud would love to have another Buckeye helping him up front after the Texans gave up 54 sacks in 2024."
Taking a flier on any prospect with injury troubles before he enters the league is oftentimes a big risk for teams to endure. However, for the Texans, adding Simmons could be worth a big swing, and lead to the reinforcements DeMeco Ryans is looking to bring onto the offensive line.
At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, he has NFL-ready size and can fill an immediate need for the Texans. With a sturdy veteran like Laremy Tunsil holding down the fort on the left side of the line, Simmons could act as a plug-and-play option on the right side of the line, help iron out the various protection issues seen on the offensive end, and get this offensive unit back on an upward trajectory for 2025.
Indications point to Simmons being ready to suit up once the season rolls around, but still, questions will persist around his availability and health throughout an extensive pre-draft and scouting process. If he checks all of the medical boxes, it'll be hard for the Texans to not at least look his way once their time on the clock hits.
The 2025 NFL Draft will finally arrive on Thursday, April 24th at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
