Texans Linked to Overlooked Prospect Who Fills Major Need
If there’s been one central focus to note of the Houston Texans’ offseason as we’re now over a month past free agency, the attention has mostly been generated upon the offensive line and it’s drastic transformations from the season ahead.
With the Texans deciding to ship out eye-catching names like Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, and Shaq Mason, this unit upfront will be primed to look extremely different for the 2025 season. The front office has brought in several veteran as hopeful replacements like Cam Robinson, Trent Brown, and Laken Tomlinson, yet those moves may not be enough to make the steps forward Houston truly wants to see.
That means all eyes now turn to the draft, and while attention is mostly directed towards the top half of Houston’s plans on days one and two, some see the Texans dabbling into the position ground further down the board on day three as well.
In the eyes of Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron, the Texans could be a prime candidate to take a look at Montana State guard Marcus Wehr, who he calls Houston’s best fit for a day three prospect.
”Houston, after its offseason offensive line overhaul, should take several swings at the group in the draft,” Cameron wrote. ”Wehr is a late-Day 3 depth option for the Texans' interior. He generated a 92.6 PFF grade on zone concepts in 2024, making him a clean fit for a Houston offense that ran zone at a top-10 rate last season.”
An FCS guard prospect is far from one that pops out, but in terms of where the Texans lie entering the draft, Wehr might be the perfect type of player to look towards that aligns with Houston’s schematic strengths once moving past their first four picks in the top 100 on the board.
There will be some clear changes in how the Texans offense expects to run on a personnel and scheme-basis, but Wehr presents the strong grades and production that help warrant confidence in his selection for Houston regardless, if they’re able to luck out with his services atop day three.
Houston did do multiple interesting, and necessary adjustments to their unstable line from last season, but more needs to be done in order to establish enough confidence for this offense in year three under DeMeco Ryans and CJ Stroud’s lead. Maybe Wehr can be one to look toward later this month to make that happen.
