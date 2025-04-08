Texans Projected to Complete Gigantic NFL Draft Trade
The Houston Texans own the 25th overall pick in the NFL Draft and are widely expected to play it safe and take an offensive lineman to provide some more protection for C.J. Stroud.
But could the Texans make a bold move and try to trade up for a more explosive talent?
Joe Summers of House of Houston thinks so and is proposing that Houston trades No. 25, a third-round pick and a 2026 first-round selection to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the eighth pick.
"This trade would see Houston moving up to No. 8, acquiring the Carolina Panthers' first-round selection in a swap on top of one of the Texans' two third-rounders and a 2026 first-rounder," Summers wrote. "It's a significant haul, though it would let Houston target someone like WR Tetairoa McMillan or LB Jalon Walker."
McMillan would represent a terrific addition for Houston, as he is viewed as the second-best wide receiver in this draft class behind Travis Hunter. Stroud is definitely in need of more weapons following the departure of Stefon Diggs and due to the fact that Tank Dell is slated to miss all of 2025 while recovering from a knee injury, so McMillan would make sense.
Walker, however, would definitely be a riskier pick, seeing as how the Texans don't really need a pass rusher and because the Georgia Bulldogs product is a very raw talent with significant bust potential.
If Houston is going to trade up that far and surrender that many assets in the process, it needs to ensure that it is adding a player who will fill a very obvious hole. McMillan would definitely do that for the Texans and would comprise a lethal tandem with Nico Collins.
