Texans Linked to Trade for Rams Star, and it's Not Cooper Kupp
The Houston Texans should definitely be exploring the trade market this offseason, as they have some very obvious needs they may not be able to rectify in free agency.
The Texans have already been linked to a couple of players, such as wide receiver Deebo Samuel—who was just dealt to the Washington Commanders—and Los Angeles Rams wide out Cooper Kupp, although we haven't seen Houston gain much traction in trade discussions just yet.
But while Kupp may be the most popular trade target for the Texans at the moment, there is another Rams star that could very well interest DeMeco Ryans' club: offensive lineman Jonah Jackson.
Jackson has been given permission to seek a trade by Los Angeles after playing in just four games this past season due to a fractured spacula. Keep in mind, that came after he signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams in free agency last year.
Now, the former Pro Bowler seems to be available, and Mike Luciano of Toro Times feels that Houston should pursue him.
"Jackson's contract is expensive, but the Texans can afford to absorb such a deal while [C.J.] Stroud is on his rookie contract," Luciano wrote. "It wasn't that long ago that Jackson was a high-end starter, and he could get back on the right track in an offense as dynamic as what Caley could build in Houston."
The Texans are in dire need of offensive line help after watching Stroud get sacked 52 times in 2024, so while Jackson may not be coming off of a great year, he would still represent a significant upgrade over what Houston currently has in the trenches.
Jackson also probably wouldn't be too costly in a trade given his contract and the fact that he missed most of the 2024 campaign.
