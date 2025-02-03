Houston Texans Listed Among Top Myles Garrett Trade Suitors
The Houston Texans need to make some improvements during the upcoming NFL offseason. Could they try to get involved in a massive blockbuster trade?
Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns. It's clear that the Browns don't want to trade him, but if the superstar pass rusher is motivated to work his way out, it will be hard for the team to deny him that request.
How would that impact the Texans? They have been listed as one of the top potential trade suitors for Garrett.
Jalyn Smoot of Yardbarker has listed Houston as one of the best potential trade suitors for Garrett this offseason.
"A homecoming could be in order for the Arlington, Texas native Garrett," Smoot wrote. "After winning the AFC South in back-to-back seasons, the Texans could be aggressive in the offseason as they look to upgrade from a playoff contender to a championship-caliber team."
"With 13 draft picks at their disposal over the next two years, the Texans could realistically drum up a trade package to acquire the Browns star."
Coming up with a trade that Cleveland would accept is easier said than done. It's possible that the Texans could entice the Browns with two first round picks and possible a player.
However, there are other teams that will have interest who have much higher picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Right now, Houston holds the No. 25 overall pick. That pick would not excite Cleveland.
That being said, the Texans should pursue this trade option. Garrett would make them a much more serious Super Bowl contender if they could figure out a way to get something done.
It's not likely, but the opportunity is worth looking into.
Garrett is coming off of a season with the Browns that saw him rack up 47 total tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass in 17 games. At 29 years old, he will likely continue being one of the NFL's best defensive players for at least another three years.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors and speculation surrounding Houston as the offseason gets underway. Fans should not expect a trade for Garrett, but the Texans are being viewed as a team to watch.
