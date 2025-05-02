Texans Host Workout for Trio of Veteran RBs
The Houston Texans may have some interest in a few veteran running backs on the market, per their recent reported workouts taking place following last week's draft.
According to KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson, the Texans worked out each of Chris Evans, Nyheim Hines, and Trayveon Williams on Thursday.
Evans was previously reported as an incoming visit for the Texans, but each of Hines and Williams come in as new developments.
Hines, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has five years of service under his belt with the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills. Most recently, he split time between both teams during the 2022 regular season, playing in a total of 16 games for 24 carries for 33 yards, while also putting up 30 receptions for 241 yards.
As for Williams, he was a sixth rounder in the 2019 NFL Draft, and was even a former teammate of Texans' running back Joe Mixon with six years of service with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019 to 2024. He's suited up in 68 games during his career to log 62 carries for 307 yards.
For the Texans, they already have a strong running attack spearheaded by Mixon, with Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale as veterans behind him, with USC rookie Woody Marks also entering the mix as a fourth-round pick in this year's draft.
While none of the three options brought into the building on Thursday have been revealed to be signed, keep an eye on each as potential targets for the Houston brass moving forward, if they liked what they saw.
