Texans GM Opens Door for Interesting Roster Move
The Houston Texans have made sure to do their due diligence this NFL offseason in not remaining complacent with their roster put together from last season.
With an assortment of moves on the offensive line that even ended up shipping out All-Pro-level talents, along with a bundle of changes to the offense's core of weapons and a few touchups on defense, this Texans team will be primed to look a bit different around the edges compared to the 2024 season.
But when asking Texans general manager Nick Caserio, you might not be able to count this team out from making another move deeper into this offseason.
During a recent interview on the Texans' YouTube, Caserio sounded off on the state of the team following his offseason up to this point, where he didn't turn down the idea of shaking up the roster even further if the cards align correctly.
"Our job is to try to create as much competition as possible, and we feel like we've done that to this point; understanding that nothing is really set in stone," Caserio said. "Probably have some other opportunities along the way– April, May, June, to add to the team– and even into training camp, once we get to the cut-downs. But, overall, we feel we have a pretty competitive team, and the players are going to sort itself out when they get here, and ultimately, in training camp."
It's been an offseason with a ton of moving parts and fluctuation as is. But, with an opportunistic front office like the Texans, the right acquisition to arise could lean even further into that trend following the draft.
During any NFL offseason, the league will usually have a second wave of free agency motions following the draft action, leading to a few more lingering veteran names finding their way to teams in the months ahead of camp. Even for teams like Houston, which may be confident in their current group of guys.
But for the Texans, they could do just that if a certain player piques their interest, or even a trade scenario could arise for a bold executive like Caserio. Their front office has shown no reservations in making unconventional roster decisions across this offseason, as is, and even with the dust settling from the bulk of the dominoes falling this offseason, the work may not be done in Houston.
Regardless of what transpires between now and camp, it's clear all doors remain open until the Fall hits for the Texans to continue their efforts of bolstering this core for a third-straight division champion. Until then, stay on your toes to see how this 53-man roster tends to develop.
