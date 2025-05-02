Texans Could Have One Need to Address Following NFL Draft
The Houston Texans did some solid work to their roster during this year's NFL draft.
It didn't come with a selection in the first-round, thanks to their trade down with the New York Giants who moved to land Jaxson Dart, but with additions at wide receiver, on the offensive line, and other touchups around the edges further down the board, it was a productive three days in Green Bay for the Texans.
Yet, through those efforts of improvement, some still see the Texans with one big hole on the roster that could be addressed heading into next season, and spoiler alert, it might not be on the offensive line.
According to FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano, the Texans' one biggest need remaining on the roster may be defensive tackle– an area that might look a couple more impact players further down the depth chart.
"They’ve completely revamped their offensive line and took a couple of swings at receivers in the early rounds of the draft," Vacchiano said. "But they still haven’t done much to beef up their defensive line interior. They got a good season out of Tim Settle last year (5 sacks), but the only addition they made in the offseason was a reunion with 31-year-old Sheldon Rankins. He’s a good player, but he missed 10 games last year with injury and illness. The Texans need more depth behind him."
The Texans' defensive front does have it's heavy-hitters, especially off the edge with the duo of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., but to put together a fully-filled out unit in the trenches, a bolstered interior could be worth a look for the Houston brass.
Currently, the Texans' interior is headlined by Sheldon Rankins and Tim Settle Jr., which can be a serviceable two-man group as is, but talent behind them could be a great investment as a rotational defender to help put increasing pressure on some of the top offensive line talents in the league.
It's not a guarantee that the Texans will take a look at improvements on the defensive interior, but don't be shocked in Nick Caserio and Co. take a swing if they find an opportunity to acquire a name they truly covet.
