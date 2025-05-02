Texans GM Drops Major Injury Update on Compelling Offensive Talent

💥 #Texans GM Nick Caserio gives an update for G Ladarius Henderson, 2024 7th Round Pick



🗣️ “LD’s been working his a** off really since last year. It’s unfortunate he kinda had a deal [double foot surgery]..



He’s been here essentially everyday since his season has ended.. He… https://t.co/HjewBaJEBY pic.twitter.com/rSv5icrnoV