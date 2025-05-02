Texans GM Drops Major Injury Update on Compelling Offensive Talent
The offensive line was a pressing issue for the Houston Texans heading into the offseason, and it became even more of a problem area after the Texans traded away five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil.
The Texans did sign veteran tackle Cam Robinson, and they also used a second-round pick on tackle Aireontae Ersery, but even after those moves, there is understandable trepidation concerning Houston's ability in the trenches heading into 2025.
Well, some reinforcements may be on the way in that regard, and they may come in the form of 2024 seventh-round draft pick Ladarius Henderson.
Sure, a seventh-rounder doesn't sound too exciting, but the Texans loved how he played during his final collegiate season at Michigan, helping lead the Wolverines to a national championship.
Unfortunately, Henderson missed his entire rookie campaign due to injuries, but general manager Nick Caserio provided a big update on the 23-year-old during a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show.
Is it possible that Henderson could provide significant help to the Texans' offensive line next season? Perhaps, especially when you take into account that Houston does not exactly have any true stalwarts along that unit right now.
Henderson is a guard by trade, so he may be able to supplant veteran Laken Tomlinson—whom the Texans signed in free agency—at some point this offseason or maybe during the 2025 campaign.
Houston allowed 54 sacks last season, with C.J. Stroud himself getting dropped 52 times. That obviously played a significant role in Stroud's sophomore struggles, so hopefully, things are a bit better for the Texans in that capacity next fall.
