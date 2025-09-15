Texans Make Roster Move Before Buccaneers Clash
The Houston Texans have made one roster move before kicking off their Week 2 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
According to a team release, the Texans have elevated fullback Jakob Johnson from the practice squad.
Johnson, who was elevated from the Texans' practice squad before Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, now finds himself on the gameday roster once again. Johnson is eligible for one more practice squad elevation for the rest of the 2025 season.
Johnson is a seven-year NFL veteran in his first season with the Texans after signing with Houston earlier in March. Johnson ended up spending his most recent campaign with the New York Giants in 2024. The undrafted product from Tennessee, born in Germany, has also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots throughout his career.
In his last season with the Giants, Johnson was limited to just three regular-season appearances without logging an offensive touch. He's logged totals of 19 receptions on 24 targets, good for 105 yards and a touchdown throughout his seven-year career.
The veteran fullback, who also has the versatility to play tight end, joins the active roster likely as an aid to that position group, which took a hit last Sunday amid the injury to starter Cade Stover that will sideline him for a few weeks.
Earlier this week, Stover underwent successful surgery on his broken foot suffered vs. the Rams, now resides on IR, and left Houston's tight end group to just two names before Monday night vs. the Bucs: Dalton Schultz and Harrison Bryant, who was signed via the practice squad after being acquired this offseason from the John Metchie trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, the Texans make another move from the practice squad, this time with Johnson.
During his last week vs. the Rams, Johnson was on the field for seven snaps, a majority of those coming as a run blocker.
Expect Schultz to still be the one leading the way at tight end in place of Stover's absence, but both Bryant and Johnson will now be set to join alongside him come Monday night's home opener.