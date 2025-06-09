Texans Daily

Houston Texans Make Two Big Changes to Front Office

The Houston Texans have made a few tweaks upstairs.

Jared Koch

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Texans helmets sit on an equipment trunk during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have made a couple of interesting moves to their front office.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans have promoted personnel department executives James Liipfert and Chris Blanco to assistant general manager positions.

Liipfert was first brought on as a scout for the New England Patriots during the 2009 season and would be there for the next nine seasons and two Super Bowl wins before being hired on by the Texans, where he was most recently the team's director of college scouting.

As for Blanco, he's been with the Texans for the past nine seasons, being in the scouting department evaluating both other pro talents and college prospects. Before joining Houston's staff, Blanco was the Minnesota Vikings’ previous director of pro personnel and assistant director of college scouting.

Now, the experienced pairing of Liipfer and Blanco will find themselves in new roles working closer alongside Texans general manager Nick Caserio and the top of the Texans' front office.

Looking ahead to what's to come this offseason, the Texans will have mandatory minicamps sitting on the horizon this coming week, where we should be in for another early peek at how this roster may be panning out to look for the 2025 season.

