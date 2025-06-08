Houston Texans Defender Reveals Odd Reason for Dubious OTA Move
The Houston Texans made a flurry of moves this offseason, trying to navigate their way around their tight financial situation while also making a strong attempt to bolster their roster.
One of their most significant additions was defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who they landed in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Texans already had a terrific secondary before even bringing in Gardner-Johnson, but the reigning Super Bowl champion should make Houston even tougher in that area.
However, Gardner-Johnson missed organized team activities, and while the workouts were entirely voluntary, his absence certainly raised some eyebrows.
The 27-year-old explained his reasoning to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 recently, revealing that he felt his attitude may have been a bit much to handle for his new Texans teammates.
“I’ve really been like to myself,” Gardner-Johnson said. “The week I was there, it was very, very closer than places I’ve been before. Because this is a brand-new organization, trying to be the first team to put a bull on the ring. I had to step back. I’m too much sometimes."
Gardner-Johnson was working out on his own during OTAs, so it wasn't like he was just sitting around doing nothing. For a new player, though, it's generally advisable to be around your fresh teammates and get a feel for the team culture, but apparently, Gardner-Johnson is just fine.
Last season, the University of Florida product racked up 59 tackles, six interceptions and 12 passes defended in 16 games during his second stint with the Eagles. In his first go-around with Philadelphia back in 2022, he led the NFL with six picks.
