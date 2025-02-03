Texans Daily

Houston Texans' Mock Draft 2.0: Post Senior Bowl

Here's the second addition of the Houston Texans' 2025 NFL mock draft, which includes all seven rounds.

Dylan Feltovich

Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Darius Alexander of Toledo (9) and National team defensive lineman Junior Tafuna of Utah (58) talks as they go through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Following the conclusion of this year's Reese's Senior Bowl, the NFL Draft talk is finally in full-swing. Houston Texans' general manager Nick Caserio has an opportunity in April to improve his roster heading into the 2025 regular season, as the organization holds six picks in the upcoming draft.

Round One, Pick No. 25: Armand Membou (OT, Missouri)

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou (79) at the line of scrimmage against the Florida Gators during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It's clear that quarterback CJ Stroud needs protection after being sacked 52 times during the 2024 regular season. While Membou primarily played offensive tackle in college, his incredible athletic ability allows him to play inside if Houston wants to move Tytus Howard back to tackle.

Membou dominated in his final season with the Missouri Tigers, as he did not allow a single sack throughout the 2024 season. He also ended the year as the fifth-highest graded offensive tackle in FBS, according to PFF.

Round Two, Pick No. 57: Darius Alexander (DT, Toledo)

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets defensive tackle Darius Alexander (9) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander boosted his draft stock after his performance in the Senior Bowl, as he was the top DL on National squad in vote from OL group at Practice Player-of-the-Week. At 6-foo-3, 305 lbs, Alexander is a disrupter in both the pass and run game, which makes him a perfect interior threat for the Texans' young defense.

Round Three, Pick No. 89: Jalen Royals (WR, Utah State)

Sep 30, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Utah State Aggies wide receiver Jalen Royals (1) is congratulated by quarterback Cooper Legas (5) after running the ball for a touchdown against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

With Tank Dell likely out for a portion of the 2025 season, the Texans must find another wide receiver to compliment star wideout Nico Collins. Royals could be one potential option in the third round. He displayed his physical play style down in Mobile last week, along with his ability to create yards after the catch.

Round Four, Pick No. 125: Jack Kiser (LB, Notre Dame)

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team linebacker Jack Kiser of Notre Dame (20) goes on the attack during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The linebacker position is not a primary need for Houston, but Kiser is a solid "best player available" in round four. The former Notre Dame playmaker was all over the place during the Senior Bowl and he could be an excellent rotation piece at the next level. Devin White and Neville Hewitt are set to become free agents this offseason, so Kiser would fill the void.

Round Five, Pick No. 167: Emory Jones Jr. (OL, LSU)

Emory Jones makes a tackle as the LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Lsu Vs Miss State Football 0556 / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jones is one of the most polarizing prospects in this year's draft class. His athletic skillset is off the charts, but Jones needs to clean up his technique in order to succeed at the next level. However, if Houston wants to take a dart throw at the young prospect in round five, his ceiling is worth the pick.

Round Seven, Pick No. 243: Elijhah Badger (WR, Florida)

Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Elijhah Badger (6) rushes with the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Taking another shot at the wide receiver position should be something the Texans must consider in the late rounds. Badger may not be a household name, but he was an underrated contributor for the Florida Gators in 2024. The 6-foot-1 wideout ended the season with 39 catches for 806 receiving yards as the team's top deep threat in the passing game.

Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

