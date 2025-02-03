Houston Texans' Mock Draft 2.0: Post Senior Bowl
Following the conclusion of this year's Reese's Senior Bowl, the NFL Draft talk is finally in full-swing. Houston Texans' general manager Nick Caserio has an opportunity in April to improve his roster heading into the 2025 regular season, as the organization holds six picks in the upcoming draft.
Here's the second addition of the Texans' 2025 NFL mock draft, which includes all seven rounds.
Round One, Pick No. 25: Armand Membou (OT, Missouri)
It's clear that quarterback CJ Stroud needs protection after being sacked 52 times during the 2024 regular season. While Membou primarily played offensive tackle in college, his incredible athletic ability allows him to play inside if Houston wants to move Tytus Howard back to tackle.
Membou dominated in his final season with the Missouri Tigers, as he did not allow a single sack throughout the 2024 season. He also ended the year as the fifth-highest graded offensive tackle in FBS, according to PFF.
Round Two, Pick No. 57: Darius Alexander (DT, Toledo)
Alexander boosted his draft stock after his performance in the Senior Bowl, as he was the top DL on National squad in vote from OL group at Practice Player-of-the-Week. At 6-foo-3, 305 lbs, Alexander is a disrupter in both the pass and run game, which makes him a perfect interior threat for the Texans' young defense.
Round Three, Pick No. 89: Jalen Royals (WR, Utah State)
With Tank Dell likely out for a portion of the 2025 season, the Texans must find another wide receiver to compliment star wideout Nico Collins. Royals could be one potential option in the third round. He displayed his physical play style down in Mobile last week, along with his ability to create yards after the catch.
Round Four, Pick No. 125: Jack Kiser (LB, Notre Dame)
The linebacker position is not a primary need for Houston, but Kiser is a solid "best player available" in round four. The former Notre Dame playmaker was all over the place during the Senior Bowl and he could be an excellent rotation piece at the next level. Devin White and Neville Hewitt are set to become free agents this offseason, so Kiser would fill the void.
Round Five, Pick No. 167: Emory Jones Jr. (OL, LSU)
Jones is one of the most polarizing prospects in this year's draft class. His athletic skillset is off the charts, but Jones needs to clean up his technique in order to succeed at the next level. However, if Houston wants to take a dart throw at the young prospect in round five, his ceiling is worth the pick.
Round Seven, Pick No. 243: Elijhah Badger (WR, Florida)
Taking another shot at the wide receiver position should be something the Texans must consider in the late rounds. Badger may not be a household name, but he was an underrated contributor for the Florida Gators in 2024. The 6-foot-1 wideout ended the season with 39 catches for 806 receiving yards as the team's top deep threat in the passing game.