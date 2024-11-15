Texans Daily

Texans Must Stop Explosive Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb could make a difference against the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches the football for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
If the Houston Texans want to win against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, preventing CeeDee Lamb from making big plays is a key to victory.

Lamb, 25, hasn't had his best season, but he has still managed to be effective by hauling in 59 receptions for 681 yards and four touchdowns.

The Texans have to keep him grounded if they want to walk away with a win.

“CeeDee, man, so explosive," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Starting with just him in the slot, his ability to just run after catch is just – he’s an exceptional player. He can align everywhere on the field. He aligns outside. He can take the shot outside, the go balls, but he also gets inside. They move him around a lot. The coaching staff does a really nice job of just putting him in a lot of different spots where you have to have great eyes for where he is at all times because he is their top playmaker. And he’s proven, even when eyes are on him, he can still make plays. So, it’s a big task for us stopping CeeDee. But it’s going to take everybody. It’s not going to be about one person stopping him. It’s going to take everybody on the defense.”

The task on defending Lamb will likely go to Derek Stingley Jr., but rookie Kamari Lassiter could also get some action after recording two interceptions last week against the Detroit Lions.

Kickoff between the Texans and Cowboys is set for Monday at 7:15 p.m. CT.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

