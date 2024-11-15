Houston Texans C.J. Stroud Sends Message Following 2-Game Losing Streak
The Houston Texans currently own a 6-4 record but they haven't quite taken off and become the team that many expected them to be before the season began after having one of the best offseasons in recent memory. The Texans have now lost two straight games to the Detroit Lions and New York Jets but remain two games up on the Colts in the AFC South.
Despite not playing to the level that is expected, the Texans are still right in the mix as a contender. However, things could go South if they don't pull things together and that starts with their offense. The offense has been putrid over the past few weeks since Nico Collins went down with an injury, but that isn't the only thing that has plagued them as the offensive line has struggled mightily to protect their quarterback and Stroud hasn't looked like the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Houston's offense has looked like they are playing not to lose rather than to win the game, making them look tight and pressured when that side of the ball is on the field. Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans wants to see more from his offense and that starts with Stroud being able to play loose and have fun while doing so. When talking to the media, Stroud commented on how Ryans' words resonated with him.
“For me, I try not to only make plays but try to take care of the football and do the right thing to win the game and sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it don’t. So that means a lot. I am not only a game manager, but I can also be a game changer. Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t," Stroud exclaimed. "For me, I am going to keep the swag and kind of like what I told you all last year, Steph Curry can go 0 for whatever, but he is going to keep shooting. That’s me, I am going to keep shooting. I trust in myself and trust in the talent God gave me."
It is great to see that Stroud still has that confidence in himself even if his body language doesn't suggest the same. The Texans will be getting star wide receiver Nico Collins back in the fold this week and it couldn't come at a better time. With things piling up for the Texans Collins should be able to help bring some of that leadership back on the field.
The Texans have it in them to be one of the best teams in the league but they have a multitude of things to flush out on the offensive side of the ball. Luckily for them, they will get the struggling Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football to try and buck this recent losing trend.
