Texans NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Week 4
After their 10-17 loss vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans are now stuck in an 0-3 deficit in the league standings to start the 2025 regular season, and the consensus is starting to get scary surrounding this struggling unit heading into Week 4.
It's now three-straight offensive duds for the Texans, leading to worries of whether the problems Houston's faced early in the year are even fixable moving forward. A steep drop off for a group that was once viewed as the preseason AFC South favorites, to now left picking up the mess they've made through three weeks of winless football.
Here's a roundup of various NFL power rankings to outline how the Texans are viewed after starting off 0-3 on the season.
SI National: 24th
Last week: 18th
A steep fall for the Texans in SI's latest rankings, as Houston drops a staggering six spots to reside within the lower-third of the NFL, due to what Conor Orr describes as a "vicious combination" of problems to fix.
"This Texans offense looks irreparably broken. While some of my gripes about the construction of the offense are also C.J. Stroud isn’t throwing it problems, it’s a vicious combination that has to somehow solve itself in real time. That Jacksonville loss was the kind of ugly that tends to stick with a unit." –– Conor Orr
ESPN: 21st
Last week: 16th
ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime notes that the Texans' defense has held up their end of the bargain through three games, but a lackluster offense has ultimately tanked their ranking by five.
"Houston's defense doesn't have any glaring issues. The Texans are tied for fifth in scoring defense (17 points per game). They have nine sacks on the season and are on pace for 51. The one spot where they could improve is the final drive of games, during which they've allowed winning touchdowns over the past two outings. But even given that criticism, the Texans held the opposing offenses to 14 and 10 points until under the two-minute warning -- so that falls back on Houston's offense continuing to struggle." –– DJ Bien-Aime
Bleacher Report: 24th
Last week: 17th
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport says the Texans should go as far as hitting the panic button three weeks into the year due to their stubling offensive output.
"You will undoubtedly hear a lot this week out of Houston about how the Texans are not going to panic. How they will stay the course. Play their game. All that happy claptrap. The Texans should panic—because their game right now is losing."
"Houston has all but given up on the run—despite averaging 4.6 yards per carry against Jacksonville, the team ran the ball just 19 times. With C.J. Stroud being forced to drop back and throw constantly behind a suspect offensive line, he has been under constant duress—two sacks and six QB hits against the Jaguars was actually a good day for the Texans' line. The Texans should panic—because their game right now is losing." –– Gary Davenport
CBS: 26th
Last week: 23rd
For what's now the third week in a row, CBS Sports places the Texans at the lowest spot of this roundup. Pete Prisco has now slotted Houston into the bottom seven of the NFL after their 0-3 start
"At 0-3, they have major problems. The hole might be a real challenge to climb out of with their schedule. C.J. Stroud just doesn't look right." –– Pete Prisco
FOX: 23rd
Last week: 18th
FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano questions if there's a bigger disappointment in the NFL through three weeks than the Texans while also dropping them five spots in the power rankings. Yikes.
"Is there a bigger disappointment in the entire NFL? Yes, they’ve been in every game, but they’ve also lost them all. And their offense ranks 29th as C.J. Stroud’s sophomore slump extends into another year." –– Ralph Vacchiano
USA TODAY: 20th
Last week: 17th
USA Today's Nate Davis keeps the Texans within the top 20, and even gives them a peek of hope looking ahead to Week 4 vs. the Tennessee Titans.
"With the next two matchups against AFC South foes, it's go time for an underachieving offense that has yet to produce 270 yards or 20 points in either of its first two games." –– Nate Davis
Yahoo: 24th
Last week: 17th
Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab humbles the Texans by throwing them down a lofty seven spots to 24th in his Week 4 power rankings, even calling the offensive woes "unfixable."
"Remove one 50-yard touchdown from the fantastic Nico Collins and the Texans did not score a touchdown with only 221 yards against a suspect Jaguars defense. It’s just three games in, but the preseason AFC South favorite’s season seems like it’s unfixable." –– Frank Schwab