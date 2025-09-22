Texans' Nico Collins Addresses Costly Fumble at End of Jaguars Game
At the end of the Houston Texans' Week 3 contest vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, they would be hit with a momentum-shifting play while the game was tied with just under four minutes to go.
Star wideout Nico Collins would lose a fumble following a 10-yard reception on Houston's second-to-last offensive drive, looking to take the lead, punched out by Tyson Campbell, and recovered by the Jacksonville defense to lead to an offensive score to take the Jaguars up 17-10.
The Texans would eventually get the ball back with less than two minutes to go down by a touchdown, fall to another turnover with a C.J. Stroud interception, and thus reside at 0-3 to start the year.
After the game and a brutal beat for the Texans' star receiver, the message from Collins himself was simple: You've got to take care of the football in moments like that.
"I've just got to take care of the ball. That's it," Collins said after the Texans' loss. "Good punch out by him... That's on me."
It's not often Collins gets put into situations like that where he's the one not taking care of the football. Collins has only logged two total fumbles throughout the course of his five-year career, the only other time coming in 2023 vs. another divisional opponent in the Tennessee Titans.
It's unfamiliar territory for Collins to allow that costly turnover, but nonetheless, sometimes it's those one to two mistakes that can be the difference between winning and losing– a common trend in the early motions of this nightmarish season for the Texans.
Collins would finish his day with the best numbers he's had all season: eight catches for 104 yards and his second touchdown of the year, ending up as a huge playmaker for this offense in the midst of their persisting lulls. Still, though, that showing from Stroud's favorite target wouldn't be enough to get over the hump.
But Collins had his own uplifting message to dish out following the events of Week 3 in Jacksonville. While a winless record through three weeks hurts, there's a long road ahead for the season to bounce back from a less-than-ideal start.
"It's the NFL, man. 0-3, it hurts," Collins said. "It's a marathon. That's the NFL, everybody's good. You're not about to come in, and think you're going to run through everybody. Got to continue for yourself to continue to win, and continue to grow, and learn as you go. So, that's where we're at right now, 0-3. We've got a divisional game at home [against the Titans]. So, let's get to stepping."
"Got to continue to watch this film, continue to get better, continue to grow, and finding things we all need to improve on individually. So, starting with myself, take care of the ball, and continue to make plays."