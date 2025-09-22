Texans' Jimmie Ward Takes Key Step Toward Return to Play
After missing his first three games of the new NFL season, Houston Texans veteran safety Jimmie Ward has taken a notable step forward in his return to the field.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL has removed Ward from the Commissioner Exempt List after not being indicted on this third-degree domestic violence charge.
"NFL removed Texans safety Jimmie Ward from the Commissioner Exempt List today," Schefter wrote. "Ward has missed three games since being placed on the list on August 26 following a legal incident in June. In accordance with the Personal Conduct Policy, that review will remain ongoing and is not affected by this change in Ward’s roster status. The club has placed Ward on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform."
Ward had been placed on the Commissioner Exempt List since the end of August, following the NFL's investigation of his legal situation. However, with the Montgomery County grand jury deciding not to indict Ward, the league has decided to take him off said list, while the Texans have shifted him to the PUP list in the meantime.
With Ward now being off the exempt list, he's officially eligible to return to team activities and practices after previously being on the NFL's version of paid leave.
Ward has been with the Texans since the 2023 season after spending the previous nine years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers.
During his last season with Houston, the veteran safety played in 10 games to log 48 combined tackles, five TFLs, four passes defended, and two interceptions, one of those to be returned for a touchdown.
Ward would end up going down with a season-ending foot injury midway through the 2024 season, which has kept him on the sidelines to start the new year, along with his legal situation.
Now with Ward shifting over to the PUP list, the Texans' safety will still be out of the mix for the time being as he continues to recover from his offseason injury, but it's a considerable step in the right direction for Houston to get back a key piece of their secondary.