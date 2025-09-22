Texans Rookie Among Top Week 4 Fantasy Waiver Pickups
The Houston Texans' offense has looked rough to start the first three weeks of the NFL season, which doesn't tend to make for many strong outputs from this roster when looking through a fantasy football lens.
However, that doesn't mean the Texans' offense is void of any fantasy-relevant players. And when looking at the waiver wire heading into Week 4, there's at least one name, specifically a rookie, on Houston's offense who's worth a look for your fantasy roster: running back Woody Marks.
Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke sorted through some of the top waiver wire candidates worth picking up for Week 4, where Marks, who's owned in 8.8% of leagues, would be the top name of note for running backs, largely due to the increasing snap share he's logging alongside Nick Chubb.
"Week 3 saw a shift: the Texans moved to a two-man rotation. Nick Chubb played 19 of the first 28 snaps, with Marks handling the other nine. From that point on, Marks out-snapped Chubb 21 to 14," Jahnke wrote. "Chubb primarily handled early-down work, while Marks took over most passing situations—including a split in third-down snaps."
"That’s encouraging for both backs in the short term, and especially promising for Marks long term. He’s now outperformed Chubb in yards per carry for two straight weeks while also offering more in the passing game. With a path to a larger role — and possibly an every-down job — Marks should be one of the top waiver targets this week."
The Texans' offense collectively fell to their third-straight dud to start the season in Week 3 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, yet that same performance also resulted in a positive fantasy outlook for their rookie running back moving forward.
During his six carries vs. the Jaguars, Marks finished with 27 total yards, good for over four yards a carry, also logging a reception for nine yards. Not quite a fantasy-relevant day on its own, but it could be a sign of bigger things to come.
Marks has the versatility to have a sizable workload in the running game while also making plays as a pass catcher, an ideal trait for any back to have from a fantasy perspective and especially in PPR leagues.
Rookie backs like Marks also usually tend to get better and more established in their respective offenses as the season progresses. The way the current snap share is tilting between him and Chubb after three weeks tends to hint towards that trend continuing into Houston's backfield down the line this season in only a matter of time.
Chubb can't be expected to disappear from the Texans offense, and likely remains the lead in the backfield for as long as he's healthy, but Marks isn't trending too far behind. If he's available in your fantasy league, he's worth a strong look rolling into Houston's Week 4 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans.