Former Texans QB Delivers Bold Claim on Houston’s Defense

The Houston Texans' defense has become widely respected in recent weeks as one of the best collective units in all of football; with a dominant pass rush led by two of the best names off the edge in the NFL, a swarming secondary led by an elite cornerback duo, and the mind of DeMeco Ryans to help get this group back over the hump at .500 in the midst of a four-game win streak.

That, undoubtedly, has made for one of the more frightening defensive groups to take note of for the weeks ahead, and in the eyes of former Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, is one that has the chops to be a Super Bowl winner at year's end.

"C.J. Stroud, we still need more. We still need more out of him if this team's gonna go where they can potentially go, because this is a Super Bowl winning defense, for sure," Fitzpatrick said during a new episode of Fitz and Whit.

"The way that they get after the passer, man. The way they cover on the back end, how physical they are, how they fly around, so we need a little bit more out of C.J. Stroud in that offense, but they are in prime position right now, and it looked very dire when they're 0-3, to make the playoffs. Is there any chance they can win the AFC South?"

Ryan Fitzpatrick Sees Texans Defense as Super Bowl Worthy

Fitzpatrick, like many who have touched on the topic of the Texans, still wants to see more out of C.J. Stroud in year three— but as he continues to get comfortable back in the mix after missing three weeks with a concussion, there could be a real case this Houston defense can be the core of a deep run in the postseason if the cards fall in their favor.

Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter have over 10 sacks on the year apiece, to bring immense pressure on any quarterback on a given week. A stout run defense has kept the ground game in check for a large part of the year, and the secondary, while a bit beaten up, has led the way to a top-ten passing defense as well.

If Stroud and the Texans offense can piece together a complimentary performance, as they did against the Indianapolis Colts for win number four in a row, the sky is the limit for how high this team could reach. But it remains to be seen if the pieces can continue to be put together for their late season push.

