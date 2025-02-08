Houston Texans GM Unveils Strange Offseason Plan
The Houston Texans have won back-to-back AFC South division titles and have also captured playoff victories in consecutive seasons, so they are knocking on the door.
They just need to figure out how to break the door down.
The Texans clearly need to upgrade parts of their roster heading into offseason, with the offensive line being chief among them. So, you would think that general manager Nick Caserio would make that his top priority in the coming months, right?
Well, maybe not.
Recently, Caserio was a guest on The McShay Show Podcast with Todd McShay and was asked about his offseason plans, and he didn't seem to be too eager to patch up an offensive line that allowed quarterback C.J. Stroud to be sacked 52 times this past year.
"Certain areas we have more players under contract than we do others," Caserio said. "Offensively most of our skill players are under contract. Most of our offensive linemen are under contract. So as a group we're just going to try to find good football players and add them to the team."
Regardless of whether or not Houston's offensive linemen are under contract, the team had one of the worst offensive line units in the NFL in 2024. Changes definitely need to be made there, whether it involves trades, roster cuts or simply benching some guys in favor of better players.
Obviously, it's easier said than done, but it's something the Texans need to do if they really want to be taken seriously as contenders in 2025.
Now, to be fair, it's also entirely possible that Caserio is merely trying not to play his hand here, but all he had to do was say that Houston was evaluating its options.
We'll see what the Texans decide to do starting in free agency next month.
