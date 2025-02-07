Texans Pressed to Make Big Move With Key Defender
The Houston Texans don't have a lot of money available this offseason, so they need to spend wisely.
The Texans clearly need help along their offensive line, and they could also stand to add some more weapons for C.J. Stroud, especially if they don't re-sign Stefon Diggs.
But Houston also has some of its own free agents to attend to, and one of the more under-the-radar Texans players slated to hit the open market is defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi.
Nick Schwager of Battle Red Blog feels that Houston should absolutely re-sign Fatukasi, who was a key piece in the Texans' run defense this past season.
"Fatukasi will turn 30 years old before the 2025 season begins, but it is clear that he has a lot of good football left in the tank," Schwager wrote. "It would not be a complete shock to see the team get younger at the position, but it would be wise of [Nick] Caserio to heavily consider bringing Fatukasi back, even on another short-term deal."
Schwager does note that Fatukasi missed some time in 2024 due to injury, but that was when he was on the field, his impact was palpable.
"The only issue with Fatukasi for the Texans in 2024 was his health," Schwager wrote. "The talented defensive tackle played in only 11 regular season games, and the difference with him on and off the field was extremely evident."
During his time on the field this past season, Fatukasi registered 24 tackles and a sack.
The University of Connecticut product was originally selected by the New York Jets in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his career with the Jets. He then moved on to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a couple of seasons before joining Houston.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Land Gigantic NFL Draft Steal
READ MORE: Houston Texans Connected to Another Rams WR
READ MORE: Massive Offensive Weapon Shockingly Projected to Slip to Texans
READ MORE: Houston Texans Could Lose Offensive Star to Chargers
READ MORE: Houston Texans Predicted to Land Record-Setting Weapon