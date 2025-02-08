Houston Texans Should Explore Blockbuster Trade with Packers
The NFL offseason has almost arrived and the Houston Texans are going to be a very interesting team to keep an eye on. Nick Caserio and the rest of the front office need to make a move or two in ordre to give the team a chance to be a serious contender in 2025.
While most of the speculation and rumors have had to do with the offensive side of the football, the Texans are a defense first team. They could use another cornerback across from Derek Stingley Jr. and there is a name that would be a perfect fit.
Jaire Alexander could potentially be on his way out with the Green Bay Packers. He has struggled to stay healthy over the last couple of years, but when he has been on the field at full health he is still one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.
Granted, the Packers could opt to keep him. Or, they could be convinced to trade him and save some money as they look to re-tool for a shot at a Super Bowl run themselves.
Houston should explore the idea of trading for Alexander this offseason.
An Alexander and Stingley duo would arguably be the best in the NFL. Betting on Alexander to stay healthy would be a major gamble, but it could pay off in a huge way.
During the 2024 season, Alexander played in just seven games. He racked up 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and seven defended passes.
He is just 27 years old, which gives hope that he can get things turned around and back on track.
Putting up those numbers in just seven games shows just how good Alexander can be. If he had stayed healthy, there would be no discussion about a potential trade. However, Green Bay simply might be tired of waiting and hoping that he stays on the field.
This could be another example of taking a risk bringing massive return. Alexander is more than talented enough to completely change the outlook for a defense.
At this point in time, there is no guarantee that Alexander will even be available this offseason. But, if the Packers do open up to the idea of tradign him, the Texans should take a long look at trying to acquire him.
Alexander would be a big step towards contention. Houston would still have work to do offensively, but this is the kind of win now move that the Texans need to focus on making.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Houston Texans Have Four Former Players in Super Bowl
READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Land Gigantic NFL Draft Steal
READ MORE: Houston Texans Could Lose Offensive Star to Chargers
READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Fix WR Position with This Move
READ MORE: Houston Texans Should Pursue Shocking Trade with Jets