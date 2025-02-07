Houston Texans Connected to Another Rams WR

Texans Daily

The Houston Texans have been connected to another Los Angeles Rams wide receiver heading into the NFL offseason.

Oct 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
We have already heard all of the chatter about the Houston Texans potentially pursuing a trade for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who the Rams will inevitably be dealing.

However, another Rams wide out may be surfacing as a possible option for the Texans: Tutu Atwell.

Atwell is a free agent, so Houston would just be able to sign him outright next month.

The 25-year-old would certainly not be expensive, as he is absolutely not one of the top receivers hitting the market.

However, he is definitely a sleeper.

Atwell is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 42 passes for 562 yards, which are impressive numbers for a No. 4 receiver.

The Louisville product was selected by Los Angeles in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and while he may not have fully lived up to his expectations with the Rams, he has been productive.

After a very uneventful first couple of seasons on the professional level, Atwell had sort of a breakout year in 2023, hauling in 39 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns.

Atwell is intriguing due to his incredible speed and quick-twitch athleticism, which would complement Nico Collins very nicely in the Texans' aerial attack.

Of course, Houston couldn't simply sign Atwell and call it a day as far as adding weapons, but he would definitely represent a solid pickup.

The Texans don't have a ton of cap room, so bringing in a cheap pass-catcher like Atwell could be a sneaky good move for the club.

