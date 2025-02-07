Houston Texans Projected to Land Gigantic NFL Draft Steal
There is just one game left in the 2024 NFL season and then the offseason will arrive. For the Houston Texans, it will be an extremely important offseason as they look to make a push towards the Super Bowl themselves.
Over the last couple of years, the Texans have been very aggressive. They have taken a huge step forward and made a run to the Divisional Round of the playoffs this season despite dealing with injury issues throughout the year to key players.
Looking ahead to the offseason, there are a few areas Houston will need to focus on in particular.
Of course, they need help at wide receiver. C.J. Stroud will need more weapons to work with in 2025 with Tank Dell out indefinitely and Stefon Diggs coming off of a torn ACL and entering free agency.
Moving past the wide receiver position, the Texans could use offensive line help, more talent on the defensive edge, and potentially a cornerback as well.
Speaking of the defensive edge, Houston has been projected to end up landing a massive steal in the NFL Draft.
Ian Valentino of AtoZ Sports has projected the Texans to end up landing Oregon Ducks star defensive end Jordan Burch in the third round at No. 89 overall.
If Burch happened to fall to Houston at pick No. 89, he could end up being one of the biggest steals of the entire draft class.
AtoZ Sports has also offered an intriguing comparison for Burch. They think that he compares to current Buffalo Bills' defender Greg Rousseau.
During the 2024 college football season at Oregon, Burch ended up totaling 31 tackles, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and five defended passes. Those numbers show the kind of disruptive force he can be as a pass rusher.
Standing in at 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, Burch combines elite size with top-tier athleticism. He has legitimate star potential at the NFL level.
All of that being said, this is just one mock draft. There is a strong chance that Burch is gone by the time the Texans are on the clock at pick No. 89. However, if he's there, they should take him without thinking twice.
