Texans' Nick Chubb Lands Big Confidence Boost From C.J. Stroud
Rolling into Week 1 of the season for the Houston Texans vs. the Los Angeles Rams without Joe Mixon, the stage is set for veteran running back Nick Chubb to take the lead in this backfield as the RB1, and perhaps have a big role in this offense because of it.
It's a big opportunity at the hands of Chubb, who comes in preparing to make his official debut for the Texans on Sunday, with his last time taking an NFL field coming during December of last season for the Cleveland Browns.
Undoubtedly, a notable shift for Chubb entering a brand new situation after spending the first seven years of his NFL career in Cleveland, and one that's been faced with questions of just how the veteran may pan out in a brand new offense. But, if you were to ask C.J. Stroud, it's clear he has confidence in his new partner in the backfield.
"I've seen him put in work," Stroud said of Chubb ahead of the Texans' Week 1 matchup. "He's very motivated to get back on the field. I'm very happy for him. He's battled through a lot in his life, through this game of football. He's never waivered. He's worked hard, and you can just see it by his approach."
"He's exciting to watch, man. He does a really good job of setting up blocks and running behind his pads, being powerful. I think he's a very underrated pass catcher. He does a good job in pass protection. He's polished a lot of different things, but I'd also say he's very motivated to play."
It's a great vote of confidence from the Texans' signal caller, who will have Chubb and a few others behind him, like Dameon Pierce and Woody Marks, who will be tasked with handling the workload left by last year's 1,000-yard rusher in Mixon.
Yet, when looking towards the guy with the highest ceiling in this Texans' backfield, the verdict is clearly Chubb, who, if able to show glimpses of his Browns days with Houston, will take attention away from this pass-heavy offense, and can emerge as a major asset to this unit entirely.
Of course, that very well could be wishful thinking to see transpire when factoring in his age and injury history. More often than not, those aspects don't play in favor of running backs in the latter half of their playing career. Clearly, though, the veteran's been motivated and in the lab to defy the narrative.
Time will tell what version of Chubb the Texans will actually be getting this season, but at least in the mind of his quarterback, he's excited for what could be in store.
