Texans Rookie WR Prepared for Big Role Amid Christian Kirk Injury
The Houston Texans will be without veteran slot receiver Christian Kirk for at least the first week of the season, and perhaps even longer, with the recent announcement of his hamstring injury limiting him from making his debut in a new uniform for Week 1.
However, behind Kirk in the Texans' depth chart is an interesting rookie in Jaylin Noel, a third-round rookie out of Iowa State this offseason's draft, seeming primed for an increased role on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams,
And when asking Noel about a potentially increased role, he's more that welcoming of the opportunity, crediting wide receivers coach Ben McDaniels as a significant help in preparing him for his debut.
"Coach Ben [McDaniels]'s been preparing me for this moment," Noel said in an interview with Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. "He's prepared every receiver in that room to be ready if anybody goes down or whatever, just to be ready for our moment. So, whatever they need me to do on Sunday, I'm prepared to do."
It'll be the first time on an NFL field in a regular season matchup for Noel, too, lining up alongside fellow Iowa State rookie and second-round pick Jayden Higgins–– both of whom could wind up getting a solid target share early in the year.
"It's truly a blessing, honestly," Noel said of his NFL debut. "To be able to go out there and compete against the best of the best. Not everybody gets this opportunity, so I'm ready to make the most of it."
Noel's generated some confidence not just in himself, but all surrounding him too, with offensive coordinator Nick Caley among those on the Texans' staff crediting how the rookie has looked preparing for the season, noting him and the wide receiver corps as a whole being both steady and consistent.
"Jaylin's been steady ever since he's gotten here," offensive coordinator Nick Caley said. "It's a really consistent group. Come to work every day... Very mature. Obviously, he's talented. He has an opportunity to play in the National Football League, and we're really excited to have him. He's been working. He's been developing. I've been very pleased with him. He cares, and he loves football, and you can't beat that."
With a unit led by Noel, Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, and Xavier Hutchinson, it's a group that has a good amount of depth to supplement the absence of both Kirk and Braxton Berrios for whatever amount of time they wind up missing; good news for C.J. Stroud and this offense as a whole.
