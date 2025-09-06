NFL Insider Reveals How Texans Handled Micah Parsons Trade Talks
It looks like the Houston Texans weren't among those truly invested in a potential trade for superstar Micah Parsons.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, among the teams that didn't have any substantial talks with the Dallas Cowboys on a trade for Parsons, the Texans were right in that mix largely due to the multiple hurdles faced with the mega-deal.
"About a week before the deal was finalized, word spread that the Cowboys’ stance on dealing their star had shifted. “We’re not trading Parsons” had quickly become “Okay, what can we get?” That opened the door," Russini wrote. "Potential suitors like the Vikings, Browns, Broncos, Texans, Bengals, Chiefs, Commanders, 49ers, Titans, and Rams never engaged. The timing, the haul, and the money were simply too much."
It makes sense that the Texans weren't among those in the mix for the Cowboys star, mainly for financial purposes. Maybe a package worth two first-round picks and a good player would be a deal that the front office would entertain, but without the freedom to pay Parsons his aspired record-setting contract, the road to hashing something out wouldn't be too realistic.
Houston's already footing the bill on the books for top stars like wide receiver Nico Collins, defensive end Danielle Hunter, and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., and that doesn't factor in the lucrative extensions that both C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson may potentially be in for as soon as this offseason.
That doesn't leave much room for Parsons, even if his fit on this Texans defense would be eye-catching, to say the least. Thus, it didn't take much time for Houston to fold their cards on the possibility of a move, and inevitably see him find his way to Green Bay for a pair of first-rounders, Kenny Clark, and a big-time contract extension.
On the bright side for the Texans, this pass rush prowess has nothing to worry about, even without a Parsons deal being in play.
Headlined by both Anderson Jr. and Hunter preparing to take on their second season paired together, it could be a duo that winds up being even more productive than what we saw through 2024, as they logged a combined 23 sacks on the year to become one of the better edge rushing tandems the league has to offer, and now have another season of experience under their belt.
So, simply put, this Texans defense will be in good hands for 2025, with or without Micah Parsons in the fold.
