Texans' DeMeco Ryans Gets Real on Offensive Line Changes
Perhaps the loudest conversations to revolve around the Houston Texans this offseason have been those of their offensive line and the changes made to the unit over the past few months.
After a season of disarray on the offensive line, the Texans made sure to re-work what they had to offer upfront in a major way this offseason. Multiple names, headlined by former Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil, were shipped out, while multiple new pieces entered into the fold as a hopeful answer to that instability.
But with a vastly different unit on the Texans' offensive line, there have been some lingering questions as to how this group could inevitably turn out. Did Houston do enough work on their offensive line this offseason? Will the change lead to any noticeable improvements? Will cutting ties with Tunsil hurt more than it helps?
Well, it seems for head coach DeMeco Ryans, after the persistent talks of their offensive line stretching across most of the offseason, it seems like he's finally tired of addressing the subject.
"Quite frankly, I'm tired of talking about it," Ryans said of the Texans' offensive line. "It's time to go play, and let's see how our five match up against a great defensive line... There's been questions all offseason about our offensive line," Ryans said. "Everybody wants to know who's going out there, who is this guy at this position, that position, it's just a lot of talk."
It's a brand new look in the offensive trenches for Week 1 compared to last year. Aireontae Ersery looks primed to take the lead at the left tackle spot in place of Laremy Tunsil, with Tytus Howard manning the right side. On the interior, Laken Tomlinson, Jake Andrews, and Ed Ingram are the ones filling out the unit from left to right.
Four of those guys are fresh additions to the roster, with the only returning piece being Howard at right tackle. So, it's fair to see why questions are buzzing about what could be in store for the Texans' front lines. But now for Ryans, it's clear he's focused on getting those live game reps to see how they really pan out, rather than keeping the offseason conversations flowing.
Will that turnover end up panning out in their favor? It remains to be seen, but with a road date scheduled against the Los Angeles Rams and their powerful defensive front, this new-look Texans line could have its hands full as soon as the new season gets off and rolling.
The new Texans offensive line will officially take the field for the first time on Sunday, September 7th on the road in SoFi Stadium, where they'll look to start 1-0 against the Rams.
