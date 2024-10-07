Texans WR Nico Collins Gets Crucial Injury Update
Once again, the Houston Texans are victorious. They're now 4-1 on the season after squeaking out a second-straight victory within the final minute of the game in NRG Stadium.
The Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills 23-20 as kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn nailed a field goal with time expiring to win the game. However, earlier in the game, a Texans star wide receiver left the game with an injury.
Following a 67-yard touchdown reception from C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Nico Collins had to leave the game with a hamstring injury. He was then given a questionable status to return to the game, though he didn't make another appearance.
On Monday, Collins got a further injury update. Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans gave the star receiver a week-to-week status, given the hamstring can take a while to get back to form.
“It takes a couple of weeks for a hamstring," Ryans explained.
Evidently, Collins is the team's best receiver. However, the duo of Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs can certainly suffice in the wide receiver corps, especially when paired with the depth in the position group.
The Texans will miss Collins, but they've got the depth and will be able to continue thriving in the passing game, though their offensive production might just come down to what the rushing attack can provide the team.
Surely by the time Collins returns to the gridiron, both running backs Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce will be 100 percent healthy and the team can find their form on the season.
