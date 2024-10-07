Texans Give Injury Update for WR Nico Collins
The Houston Texans pulled out a 23-20 win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 at NRG Stadium, but it came at a price.
Wide receiver Nico Collins, who extended his league lead in receiving yards, suffered a hamstring injury on a 67-yard touchdown catch.
Coach DeMeco Ryans said that Collins is "day-to-day" and that the team will evaluate him as the week goes on.
This could also be another way of saying that the Texans aren't fully sure what his status is, especially considering Ryans made these comments moments after an emotional win. But the Texans will monitor his status throughout the week as the team prepares to play the New England Patriots in Week 6.
If Collins has to miss time, it will hurt the Texans offense, but the team has the personnel capable of filling in for him.
“I think he [Nico Collins] is the best receiver in football," quarterback C.J. Stroud said postgame. "When he gets out the game, it definitely is tough on us. A lot of things are predicated towards him and planned for him. I definitely do think we still have a lot of other guys who step up too, so I thought they did a good job doing that. I thought ‘Hutch’ [Xavier Hutchinson] played solid. Really you have to find a way to win. We did that today. Definitely hope Nico is okay and we can get him back as soon as possible, but I definitely know that we have a lot of depth in that room.”
If Collins is out, expect Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods and John Metchie III to see more action for the Texans.
