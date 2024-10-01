Texans Daily

Texans WR Nico Collins Entering Elite Conversation

Nico Collins has been sensational for the Houston Texans this season.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) signals after a first down during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Through four weeks of the NFL season, the Houston Texans have the league's top wide receiver in Nico Collins.

Collins, 25, has 489 receiving yards so far this season, which is 100 more than New York Giants rookie wideout Malik Nabers, who is second in the league.

That's why Bleacher Report claims that Collins is entering the elite wide receiver conversation.

"Nico Collins doesn't have the star power and cachet of household names like Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill, but he's on par with those playmakers in production," Bleacher Report writes. "The Texans have arguably the league's top wide receiver trio, but Collins is clearly their No. 1 playmaker. Collins signed a three-year, $72.8 million extension this past offseason, and it already seems like a bargain."

Simply put, Collins is out-producing everyone in the NFL at the moment at the wide receiver position and opposing teams are unable to do anything to stop him. When the Texans acquired Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills this offseason, he was expected to be the team's top receiver. However, the attention Diggs is receiving is allowing Collins to get more open, and that is allowing Houston to have the No. 1 receiver in the entire league.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

