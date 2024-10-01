Texans WR Nico Collins Entering Elite Conversation
Through four weeks of the NFL season, the Houston Texans have the league's top wide receiver in Nico Collins.
Collins, 25, has 489 receiving yards so far this season, which is 100 more than New York Giants rookie wideout Malik Nabers, who is second in the league.
That's why Bleacher Report claims that Collins is entering the elite wide receiver conversation.
"Nico Collins doesn't have the star power and cachet of household names like Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill, but he's on par with those playmakers in production," Bleacher Report writes. "The Texans have arguably the league's top wide receiver trio, but Collins is clearly their No. 1 playmaker. Collins signed a three-year, $72.8 million extension this past offseason, and it already seems like a bargain."
READ MORE: NFL Power Rankings: Texans Top 10?
Simply put, Collins is out-producing everyone in the NFL at the moment at the wide receiver position and opposing teams are unable to do anything to stop him. When the Texans acquired Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills this offseason, he was expected to be the team's top receiver. However, the attention Diggs is receiving is allowing Collins to get more open, and that is allowing Houston to have the No. 1 receiver in the entire league.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Nico Collins Gives Texans Lead Over Jaguars With TD
• Texans Still Not Perfect Despite Win vs. Jaguars
• Texans' DeMeco Ryans 'Proud' of Rookie DB's Performance