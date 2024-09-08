Texans Star WR Poised For Big Game vs. Colts
The Houston Texans open their 2024 regular season against a familiar foe, the Indianapolis Colts, a division rival of theirs. The two teams played twice last season, splitting the two games.
Last season, the Colts took the game early in the season, with quarterback C.J. Stroud leading Houston to a Week 18 victory. In both games, though, wide receiver Nico Collins put together some solid stat lines.
In the first game of the two, Collins caught seven passes with nine targets, tallying 146 yards and a touchdown. In the Week 18 victory, the Texans wide receiver strung together nine catches on nine targets for 195 yards and a touchdown.
READ MORE: Texans vs. Colts Betting Odds Revealed
Needless to say, Collins finds success against Indianapolis. Sunday should be no different. Heading into year two with Stroud being a star under center, the 25-year-old wide receiver is going to continue to be an impact player.
With Houston adding Stefon Diggs, the wide receiver corps has even more talent. While the addition will likely take away from Collins statistically, the field will now be even more open for the fourth-year pro.
Even with Diggs, Tank Dell and Joe Mixon having flashy names and play within the offense, Collins will be the player to watch as he's proven successful against the Colts. He might be the player to help Stroud lead the Texans offense to victory on Sunday.
Defensively, Houston will have to limit Anthony Richardson's dual-threat ability under center. Outside of the second-year quarterback, the Colts have threats in running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
The Colts are a solid first test for the Texans as Houston has their expectations set high in 2024. Behind a big performance from Stroud and Collins, they should be able to get the new season kicked off on the right foot.
READ MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud Eyes More Success vs. Colts
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans' DeMeco Ryans Praises Colts 'Playmaker' Anthony Richardson
• Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Thrilled For Season Opener vs. Colts
• Texans Deal Talented RB to Cowboys in Projected Trade