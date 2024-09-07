Texans' C.J. Stroud Eyes More Success vs. Colts
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is set to open up the season tomorrow against the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South showdown.
Stroud enjoyed some success against the Colts last season, and he hopes that continues in his second year now that he has wide receiver Stefon Diggs as part of his offensive arsenal.
"QB C.J. Stroud threw for 648 yards and four touchdown passes in two games against the Colts during his rookie season," ESPN insider D.J. Bien-Aime writes. "That was without newly added All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs. Now Stroud's playmakers include Diggs with the receiver duo of Nico Collins and Tank Dell, alongside tight end Dalton Schultz. Stroud could have another strong performance in Week 1 against Indianapolis."
Stroud may have one of the deepest receiver rooms in the NFL, and that should give the Colts defense fits as they begin the season. If history repeats itself like it did in Week 18 of last season when the Texans won in Indianapolis to advance to the playoffs, Houston should start the year on the right foot.
Kickoff for tomorrow's season opener is set for 12 noon CT from Lucas Oil Stadium.
