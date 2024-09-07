Texans Daily

Texans' C.J. Stroud Eyes More Success vs. Colts

C.J. Stroud played well for the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts last season.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to pass against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to pass against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-Imagn Images / Robert Scheer-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is set to open up the season tomorrow against the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South showdown.

Stroud enjoyed some success against the Colts last season, and he hopes that continues in his second year now that he has wide receiver Stefon Diggs as part of his offensive arsenal.

"QB C.J. Stroud threw for 648 yards and four touchdown passes in two games against the Colts during his rookie season," ESPN insider D.J. Bien-Aime writes. "That was without newly added All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs. Now Stroud's playmakers include Diggs with the receiver duo of Nico Collins and Tank Dell, alongside tight end Dalton Schultz. Stroud could have another strong performance in Week 1 against Indianapolis."

READ MORE: Texans Rule DB Out vs. Colts

Stroud may have one of the deepest receiver rooms in the NFL, and that should give the Colts defense fits as they begin the season. If history repeats itself like it did in Week 18 of last season when the Texans won in Indianapolis to advance to the playoffs, Houston should start the year on the right foot.

Kickoff for tomorrow's season opener is set for 12 noon CT from Lucas Oil Stadium.

READ MORE: Texans Coach Praises Colts Offense

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans' DeMeco Ryans Praises Colts 'Playmaker' Anthony Richardson

• Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Thrilled For Season Opener vs. Colts

• Texans Deal Talented RB to Cowboys in Projected Trade

• Texans Coach Speaks on C.J. Stroud Relationship

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News