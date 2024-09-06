Texans Coach Speaks on C.J. Stroud Relationship
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik had some head coaching offers during the offseason, but he opted to keep his feet right where he was.
Part of the reason Slowik stayed with the Texans was to continue his partnership with second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, whom he had a strong relationship with in his rookie season.
"I’d say it’s come a long way," Slowik said of his relationship with Stroud. "Most of that was done last year, as far as the work put in. It’s like every relationship. It takes time. It takes work. It takes time to get on the same page, to build that to the point where you just irrevocably trust each other in all regards. And we’ve always kind of seen the game, as far as football, the same way. But getting to the point where we understood we were see the game in the same way. There was a lot of work that we put into that last year. And then by the time we got to the second half of the season, we both felt pretty comfortable that we were there and now we just continue growing in that regard.”
READ MORE: Texans Deal Talented Running Back to Cowboys in Projected Trade
The Texans had one of the league's best offenses last season, and that was with Stroud and Slowik coming together just halfway through the offseason. Now that they are familiar with one another, they can pick up where they left off and achieve new heights.
Slowik, Stroud and the Texans are preparing for their season opener on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT.
READ MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud 'Very Excited' for Offensive Newcomers
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the regular season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans' DeMeco Ryans Praises Colts 'Playmaker' Anthony Richardson
• Texans Release Depth Chart vs. Colts
• Texans Among Top 5 in Latest Power Rankings
• Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Thrilled For Season Opener vs. Colts