Texans' DeMeco Ryans Praises Colts 'Playmaker' Anthony Richardson
Houston Texans fans are traveling to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, starting the season off with an AFC South battle.
While the C.J. Stroud-led Texans are mounting for what should be an elite season following their 10-win 2023 campaign, the storyline of the game is the return of Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Richardson was limited during the 2023 season, his rookie campaign, after suffering a season-ending injury early in the season. With the Texans facing Richardson, the quarterback hoists very little experience at the pro level. Does that change how Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans makes the game plan?
While Richardson doesn't have a ton of snaps under his belt, he took his little game time to show the potential he holds for the Colts. Ryans understands that and will plan accordingly.
“It’ll be a really great matchup for us to start off the year," Ryans said. "Anthony Richardson, as he showed with the limited amount of snaps that he's had, he’s shown that he could be a dynamic playmaker and running the ball, also throwing the football."
READ MORE: Texans Offense Has Promise, But One Major Concern
The Texans offense, led by their second-year superstar in Stroud, is going to be incredible. There are playmakers all over the field and plenty of depth. How their defense backs them up will be a big part of determining how the season plays out. Richardson, as Ryans alluded to, is a dual-threat quarterback.
"So, he's a playmaker. You have to account for him every single snap," Ryans said. "It's because of his dynamic ability to run the football. So, he poses a really good challenge for us, defensively. And we definitely have our hands full.”
Not only can Richardson run the ball, but the Florida product has a big arm and plenty of size when running the ball. He'll be tough to bring down while also being a threat all over the field. He'll be backed up with weapons like running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., too.
The Texans and Colts are set to kick off at 12 noon CT on Sunday.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Sign Former Colts Quarterback
• Texans Coach Details Important 'Bye Week' Before Season Starts
• Texans Star WR Reveals How He Got His Nickname