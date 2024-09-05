Texans Deal Talented Running Back to Cowboys in Projected Trade
The NFL regular season might be here, but teams won't be done making roster tweaks as their pursuit of winning the Super Bowl begins. The Houston Texans are entering the season with high expectations as they've begun to build a contending-level roster around second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud.
With this, paying the right players and moving on from those who aren't necessarily needed can give the team flexibility as they continue to look for ways to maximize the roster around Stroud.
READ MORE: Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Thrilled For Season Opener vs. Colts
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay took a look at one trade each team should propose ahead of the new season. In the list of trades, Kay suggested the Dallas Cowboys look to acquire Texans backup running back Dameon Pierce.
The Cowboys have been obviously looking to upgrade at that position after Tony Pollard walked in free agency. Adding Ezekiel Elliot and Dalvin Cook -- two aging running backs -- to anchor the position doesn't provide any long-term solution. Unless the team plans to let Rico Dowdle, a fourth-year pro, take over the position in the future, the team needs to make a move for a running back.
Pierce is an intruiging option. The Texans have Joe Mixon as the team's starter and Cam Akers proved to be capable of being Houston's backup after a rocky start to his career with injuries.
"Pierce is only a year removed from emerging as one of the league's most promising young running backs," Kay wrote. "During his rookie season, Pierce racked up over 1,100 yards from scrimmage and scored five touchdowns as one of the few bright spots for a dismal Houston Texans squad that went just 3-13-1."
In the trade proposal, the Texans receive a sixth-round pick with Pierce being sent to Dallas, the team's in-state rival. The move would allow the third-year pro to get his career back on track with a change of scenery, and Houston could continue to add draft picks to give themselves chances to add future rookies to patch any holes needed for a low price.
READ MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud 'Very Excited' for Offensive Newcomers
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans Lose Case Keenum to Injury; What's Next?
• Texans' DeMeco Ryans Praises Colts 'Playmaker' Anthony Richardson
• Texans Release Depth Chart vs. Colts