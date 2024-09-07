Texans vs. Colts Betting Odds Revealed

Texans Daily

The Houston Texans begin Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) makes a sliding catch Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) makes a sliding catch Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Houston Texans are on the road to start the season against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, which in most cases would make them an underdog.

However, SI Sportsbook likes the Texans chances, placing them as a 2.5-point favorite going into tomorrow's game.

The Texans head to Indy with a lot of fresh faces, including wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon on offense. Having that star power from the skill positions will only make the Texans stronger going into the season. They'll team up with receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell to form one of the best pass-catching units in the league.

On the defensive side of the ball, the team added Azeez Al-Shaair to be the team's top linebacker and defensive end Danielle Hunter, who recorded a career-high 16.5 sacks with the Minnesota Vikings last season. Those two will team up with youngsters Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley Jr. to form a defense on the rise in Houston.

Kickoff between the Texans and Colts is set for tomorrow at 12 noon CT on CBS.

