Texans Seen as Top Trade Fit for Tyreek Hill
Should the Houston Texans be among the list of suitors who might be interested in trading for Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill?
It might not be the worst decision for the Texans, according to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.
Among five top trade fits for the star receiver recently linked to some interest around the league, Benjamin sees the Texans within that crowd as a team that should give the move a hard look.
"Nico Collins is a bona fide No. 1 for C.J. Stroud, and the Texans also added both Christian Kirk and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel this year. But Kirk is banged up and Stroud is still trying to right the ship as a passer," Benjamin wrote. "Hill would instantly offer the Texans a field-stretching upgrade, ensuring Houston has an even greater chance at swiping the open AFC South. And we know coach DeMeco Ryans and Co. are willing to take chances on more mercurial characters, such as new safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson."
Following the Dolphins' brutal Week 1 loss vs. the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Miami had been receiving calls on Hill from multiple teams, though those efforts would end up being rebuffed as they have no interest in dealing their star wideout.
But, with a few more early-season losses to the Dolphins' record, that status could easily shift, and thus, it begs the question of whether the Texans could be a team that pokes around at the possibility of making a move for Hill.
Details surrounding his ongoing legal situation probably put any possible trade on hold for the time being. But, if that opens up to allow Hill to be coveted on the market again, the Texans may provide a landing spot that offers that hole as a number-two receiver that the Dolphins' star could fill, especially when factoring in Christian Kirk's hamstring injury that may keep him out for the first two weeks.
The problem with a Hill deal likely centers on cost, both financially and within a package that ships him out from Miami.
According to OverTheCap, Houston currently has $9 million in effective salary cap space, while Hill has a $27 million cap hit on the books this season and $51 million next season. Those numbers don't bode well for a Texans trade.
The Dolphins would likely have to foot some of that bill themselves financially, with Houston also needing to offer an acceptable package for Miami to trade their number one receiver. The Texans do have two second-round picks and a pair of fourth-rounders from the Laremy Tunsil deal that could be used as trade assets, but are those really worth expending for a 31-year-old Tyreek Hill?
It's a complicated fit in Houston, but one that would certainly provide a lift to this passing attack on the field for both the benefit of C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins. We've seen Nick Caserio putting together some interesting moves at the helm in the Texans' front office, but pulling off a midseason Hill trade would probably rise to the top of that list pretty quickly.