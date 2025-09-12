Texans Reveal Offensive Line Starters vs. Bucs
The Houston Texans will be enacting a few adjustments on their offensive line in Week 2 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from what they rolled out in their season opener.
Here's the five-man offensive line that the Texans will be starting on Monday night, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.
LT: Aireontae Ersery
LG: Laken Tomlinson
C: Jarrett Paterson
RG: Ed Ingram
RT: Tytus Howard
Compared to how the Texans started their season last Sunday, there's definitely a few big changes of note.
For starters, guard Ed Ingram was officially ruled a full participant in Friday's team practice after being sidelined in Week 1 with an abdominal injury. That puts him in line to be ready to go for Monday. In turn, it's caused a chain reaction of follow-up movements to take place.
Texans veteran Tytus Howard shifts over from right guard to right tackle, the place he was expected to be for Week 1 after practicing there throughout training camp before Ingram's injury. Week 1 vs. the Rams, he was the best-graded contributor on the starting lineup via PFF, and now he'll try to keep that positive momentum going at the tackle spot.
That also leads to Aireontae Ersery, Houston's starting rookie tackle from last week, switching to the left tackle spot after being on the opposite side for his NFL debut, while previous starter Cam Robinson heads to the bench.
Ersery's Week 1 was far from the strongest in terms of his PFF grade, sinking with a brutal 29.4 pass-blocking grade. But with the new changes, he can slot in where he lined up throughout college and where expected to begin the season to protect C.J. Stroud's blind spot on the left side, which could be a major help to getting back on track for his rookie year.
And for the domino, starting center Jake Andrews will likely be inactive for Sunday with an ankle injury, leading to backup Jarrett Patterson being the backup to take his place. The second-year starter played in 18 snaps last week to log a 59.1 PFF grade, and will be tasked with the challenge of limiting star defensive tackle Vita Vea come Monday.
That makes left guard Laken Tomlinson the only starter upfront to not see any adjustments from where he's started last week, inevitably marking a much different outlook on the offensive line, but also a bit similar to what the Texans had been planning for their starting offensive line throughout training camp.
It'll be a fascinating turnout on Monday night in NRG Stadium to see how this Texans' offensive line unfolds, but it'll certainly be a much different look from how they started the day just one week ago.