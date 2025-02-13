Texans' New OC Issues Bold Statement on C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans made some notable adjustments to their offensive side of the ball kicking off the 2025 offseason.
One of those moves was switching up the top of their offensive staff. The Texans fired their second-year offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and hired Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nick Caley to take the reigns of this unit and its playcalling for the season ahead.
It's a big change to hopefully get this Texans offense back on the upward trend it seemed to be on after the 2023 campaign. But, to make that shift, it starts with rallying behind C.J. Stroud as he prepares for his third-year pro.
However, Caley made it clear he's confident in the Texans signal-caller –– offering glowing reviews of Stroud and his abilities during Thursday's introductory press conference.
"He's an accurate thrower of the football," Caley said. "He's a natural thrower of the football. He's instinctive. He's got the 'it' factor. He's a warrior in terms of his competitiveness, and I have admired him dating back to his college days. So, I'm really, really excited to get an opportunity to work with him."
The Texans' offense may be a unit that disappointed a bit based on initial expectations for 2024. Still, this isn't a roster void of talent –– especially at the quarterback position.
Stroud's numbers took a step back from his rookie totals in 2024, posting 3,727 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on a 63.2% completion rate. But moving into his third season, he'll have a fresh playcalling mind to lead the way and another strong chance to lead the Texans to another division title.
The front office will have some issues to address to surround Stroud with the best situation. Shoring up the offensive line and his surrounding weapons will be big for his outlook ahead of next season. Yet, if they can check both boxes, the Texans be on a strong pace to make some positive steps forward in 2025.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Lose Star Free Agent to Detroit Lions
READ MORE: Houston Texans Should Target Dynamic Big Ten Star
READ MORE: Texans Projected to Land Dynamic Stefon Diggs Replacement
READ MORE: Cooper Kupp Update Could Bode Well for Houston Texans
READ MORE: Houston Texans Receive Major Stefon Diggs Prediction