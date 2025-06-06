Texans Daily

Houston Texans Have One Dangerous Weapon Flying Under-the-Radar

Watch out for one underrated weapon in the Houston Texans offense this season.

Jared Koch

Oct 27, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) signals a first down during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans' offense has undergone an offseason of many changes through recent months, and now enters their coming regular season with a vastly different (and hopefully, improved) unit surrounding their star cornerstones of C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, and Joe Mixon.

However, in the batch of the Texans' wide-spanning turnover across the roster, there might be one weapon on the offensive side of the ball who may be flying a bit too under-the-radar in the weeks ahead of camp and preseason.

In the eyes of CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan, that player might be wide receiver Christian Kirk, who comes into the Texans offense as a trade acquisition from the Jacksonville Jaguars from a few months ago, and could be in line to become a "dangerous" target with a "pretty high ceiling."

"Yes, the Texans have Nico Collins atop the depth chart and double dipped at the receiver position in the NFL Draft, but don't forget about Kirk," Sullivan wrote. "The former Jaguars wideout was traded to Houston this offseason and should be a key factor in the target share from C.J. Stroud. The 28-year-old was limited to eight games last season due to a broken collarbone, but looks to be all systems go for the 2025 season. When healthy, Kirk has proven to be a crisp route runner and a dangerous deep threat, giving him a pretty high ceiling as he now joins the Texans."

Oct 16, 2024; Watford, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) catches the ball during practice at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Collins, the Texans' surefire WR1 on the depth chart, will surely be the one to capture most of Houston's target share from Stroud when this unit is both healthy and at its best. But for Kirk, there could be a wide-open role to becoming that number-two guy in this passing attack, even ahead of the two rookie contributors on board in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.

In Kirk's 2022 season, his last in which he had a full 17-game slate to work with, the strong production was there. He finished with 84 receptions, a career-high 1,108 yards, and eight touchdowns in the Jaguars' offense in what's still seen as the best showing through his seven years in the league.

Sep 24, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Could similar types of numbers be on the horizon in Houston for Kirk? It's a bit hard to tell at this point in the summer, especially in an offense with a bunch of moving parts and many mouths to feed.

However, if the 28-year-old is back to 100% health following his broken collarbone to derail his last campaign, there's an easy world to seeing the slot pass-catcher making a significant, bounce-back impact in his new system in Houston.

Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

