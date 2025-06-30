Insider Says One Houston Texans Rookie Could Be Major Surprise
Heading into the 2025 NFL season, the Houston Texans won't have a first-round rookie on the roster, though they will have a bundle of intriguing young talent brought in through this offseason's draft, and some who may even present value on the field as early as year one.
And in the eyes of ESPN insider DJ Bien-Aime, there could be one Texans rookie who's on the verge of being a major surprise heading into his first year on the scene.
ESPN recently broke down the biggest surprise candidate on each NFL roster heading into the 2025 season, where second-round pick Jayden Higgins emerged as the Texans' most prominent across the entire team– and someone who Bien-Aime sees as a potential Week One starter if things break his way in camp.
"The Texans' on-the-field work for OTAs were pretty quiet as quarterback C.J. Stroud didn't throw for most of spring football practices outside of minicamp. But one player who did make noise was second-round rookie wideout Higgins. The big-body receiver (6-4, 215) flashed his down-field ability by beating multiple cornerbacks throughout the spring, including starting cornerback Kamari Lassiter. When the Texans return to the field on July 23 for training camp, Higgins is squarely positioned to compete for a starting role."
The Texans clearly have a ton of confidence in what Higgins brings to the table. He's the first second-round pick ever to sign a fully guaranteed four-year deal, and was Houston's first choice to take off the board with their 34th pick in April's draft.
And as a physical, athletic option in the Texans' receiving arsenal, in a depth chart looking wide open behind Nico Collins, along with having a high-level quarterback like C.J. Stroud to catch passes from, it could be the perfect storm for the Iowa State product to break out early for this Houston offense.
As training camp and preseason get underway, keep a keen eye on Higgins in this Texans' offense, as it could be the start of a standout rookie campaign.
