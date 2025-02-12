Texans Predicted to Pursue Cowboys All-Pro Free Agent
The Houston Texans had no shortage of offensive line problems in 2024.
Despite not having a lack of talent in the trenches, the Texans struggled throughout the season. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was the second-most sacked quarterback in the NFL, and those issues ultimately bled into Houston's ultimate demise in the postseason when the offensive line allowed eight sacks against the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, the offseason ahead presents a golden opportunity for the Texans to regroup on the front lines to provide a better situation around Stroud entering his third year.
Especially in free agency, Houston could have a few appealing candidates who could be brought into the fold, and ESPN analyst Ben Solak sees an interesting name who could fill that pressing need –– Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin.
"High expectations weren't met in 2024, and the Texans will scramble to fix their offensive line accordingly," Solak wrote. "If Dallas' Zack Martin doesn't retire, he's a great candidate to fill a guard spot in Houston... Expect at least one big-ticket veteran to fill the interior offensive line, and they will also use their first-round pick on the offensive line. It's expected to be a great class for developmental tackles."
Martin, while 34 years old, could be a significant addition to the Texans' offensive line to provide experience and stability on the interior.
Martin has been an All-Pro first-team recipient in seven of his 11 years pro. He might not be as athletic as he was during his late 2010s years, but if the Cowboys guard still wants to play, he'll have a wide range of suitors in free agency.
A situation in Houston could keep him in the state of Texas, join a win-now situation with a strong offensive core, and compete for a championship in the final years of his career. His current home with the Cowboys might not provide as strong a sales pitch, and after 11 years of tenure, perhaps Martin could make an interesting change of scenery happen.
Martin's natural position at right guard is currently manned by Shaq Mason in Houston, so the potential fit might not be picture-perfect. But, if the Texans can shift some pieces along the line to make the five-man unit gel accordingly, it's hard to hate the possibilities of how this offense could improve in 2025.
