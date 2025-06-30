Houston Texans Wideout Projected for Bounce-Back Fantasy Season
After missing several games with an injury last year, Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is poised for a comeback season.
Collins, who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2024 prior to his injury, is ranked as the No. 7 player in Pro Football Focus’ 2025 fantasy football rankings.
In Houston’s first five games, Collins logged a league-high 597 receiving yards. Then he suffered his hamstring injury, which landed him on injured reserve.
Collins eventually returned in Week 13, helping lead the Texans to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.
The wideout averaged 17.6 points per game in points-per-reception (PPR) leagues, which was 22nd among all players in the NFL. Overall, Collins was the No. 23 wide receiver with 210.6 fantasy points in 2024. Before that, Collins was the No. 12 wide receiver in 2023 with 260.4 points.
Collins had the Texans’ highest target share in 2024 at 28.3%. That percentage was the third highest in the NFL among qualified wide receivers.
It’s likely that his volume increases in 2025.
Texans wideout Tank Dell is expected to miss the entire year with a knee injury that he suffered in Week 16. Stefon Diggs, a one-year Texan, signed with the New England Patriots in the offseason.
“Collins is a very talented wide receiver with a history of top-10 success,” Nathan Jahnke of PFF said in his assessment of Collins. “There is reason to believe he can improve with more playing time or an improvement from C.J. Stroud. The main concern is his injury history, where he’s missed time each season.”
Houston signed veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk after the 2024 season and selected Iowa State wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Texans return John Metchie III and Xavier Hutchinson, both of whom played reserve roles last year.
The Texans won their second straight AFC South title last year, finishing 10-7 in the regular season. Houston beat the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.