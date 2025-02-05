Houston Texans Projected to Fix WR Position with This Move
The Houston Texans need help at the wide receiver position this offseason. With Stefon Diggs entering free agency coming off of a torn ACL and Tank Dell out indefinitely due to a gruesome leg injury, C.J. Stroud will need more support.
Diggs could end up being re-signed, but that is far from a guarantee. The Texans will need to make sure to take care of the needs at the position.
With that being said, a new projection has been made that would help fix the position.
Randy Gurzi of Toro Times has Houston drafting Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 25 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Golden has been shooting up draft boards in recent weeks.
"The Texans might need to replace Diggs and they don't know when Tank Dell will be back either. Adding Golden gives them a legit WR2 to work with Nico Collins and will give them a triple threat when Dell returns," Gurzi wrote.
Standing in at 6-foot-0 and 195 pounds, Golden is coming off of a big year. He racked up 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 17.0 yards per reception.
Nico Collins has shown the ability to be a potential No. 1 wide receiver. However, leaning on him to be that guy in 2025 without having good options behind him would be a massive mistake.
If Houston could add Golden and re-sign Diggs, the wide receiver position would go from a potential weakness to a strength.
Targeting help for Stroud in the first round would be a wise decision. Granted, they could focus on adding a wide receiver in free agency or on the trade market, but a young and dynamic option could be best.
Only time will tell what the Texans decide to do this offseason. Golden may not even be available when Houston is on the clock, but if he is they should strongly consider the option.
