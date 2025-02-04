Houston Texans Urged to Add Rams' Star
With the NFL offseason about to get underway following the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Houston Texans are ready to get to work. They need a few different things in order to be a Super Bowl contender in 2025.
Truthfully, the Texans are not terribly far off from being a championship contender. Despite all of the injuries that they went through in 2024, they won the AFC South division and made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
One area that Houston will need to focus on is adding talent around C.J. Stroud offensively.
Nick Caley, the Los Angeles Rams' former tight ends coach and passing game coordinator, has become the new offensive coordinator. He could use more weapons within the offense for Stroud to target.
Could it be possible that the Texans could go out and reunite Cooper Kupp with Caley?
Kupp will be traded this offseason. The Rams and Kupp have already announced that he will be playing somewhere else in 2025. Why would Houston not have interest in him?
Randy Gurzi of Toro Times has urged the Texans to bring Kupp onboard to continue playing under Caley. He thinks if Houston can't re-sign Stefon Diggs, they should bring Kupp in.
"If Houston wasn't able to re-sign Stefon Diggs, it could make sense for them to see what it would take to bring him in," Gurzi wrote. "Kupp isn't the same player who had 1,947 yards in 2021 and he's struggled to stay healthy. Still, he's a difference-maker when he's on the field and still had 710 yards in 12 games last year."
As mentioned in the clip from the article, Kupp played in 12 games last season, catching 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns.
Even though he may not be the elite superstar that he was a few years back, he is still more than capable of being a borderline No. 1 receiver. For a team like the Texans who badly need wide receiver help, he would be a perfect target.
Don't be surprised if Houston ends up pursuing Kupp this offseason. The Texans may not end up getting him, but the fit would make a ton of sense, especially with Caley now in town.
